Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$125.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.85.

Stantec Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$112.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$77.00 and a 1-year high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1810964 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

