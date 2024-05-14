Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SHCO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

NYSE SHCO opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.05 million. Research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,003,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

