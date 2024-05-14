American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AVD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Vanguard Stock Up 1.4 %

AVD stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 788.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 275,653 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 28.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

