StockNews.com Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,280.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,225.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,094.20. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $768.05 and a one year high of $1,330.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 55,825 shares valued at $66,266,515. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

