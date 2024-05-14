Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.09 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $237.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

