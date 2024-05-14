Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Innospec Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $128.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Innospec by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Innospec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

