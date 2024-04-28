Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Cercano Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cercano Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 9.7% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cercano Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Union Pacific worth $292,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.45 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

