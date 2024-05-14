CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36. CME Group has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

