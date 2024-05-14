Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Savaria stock opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.7950398 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

