Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 139.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 126,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.