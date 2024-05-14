Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $29.83

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 850,507 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $11,286,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

