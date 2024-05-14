iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$97.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark upped their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$91.15 on Friday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.58.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

