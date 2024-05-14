iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$91.15 on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.58.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

