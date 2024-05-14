CIBC Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$12.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
