Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.66. 7,141,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

