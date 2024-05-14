Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 113.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 440,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after buying an additional 234,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

