Comparing Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Expensify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Expensify and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 2 3 2 0 2.00 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 141.38%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Expensify’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

This table compares Expensify and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.46% -39.36% -20.13% Full Truck Alliance 26.19% 6.69% 6.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expensify and Full Truck Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $150.69 million 0.83 -$41.46 million ($0.48) -3.63 Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion N/A $311.68 million $0.30 29.37

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Expensify has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Expensify on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

