Analyzing Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -29.79% -13.79% -9.39% Amesite -850.46% -64.84% -62.06%

Volatility & Risk

Snowflake has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

65.1% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Snowflake and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $2.81 billion 19.03 -$836.10 million ($2.55) -62.66 Amesite $850,000.00 10.31 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Snowflake and Amesite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 8 23 0 2.64 Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snowflake presently has a consensus price target of $202.77, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Snowflake’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Amesite.

Summary

Snowflake beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

