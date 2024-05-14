Repay’s (RPAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.36. Repay has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

