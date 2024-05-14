Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.69. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7950398 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

