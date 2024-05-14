StockNews.com Lowers Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AE opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

