EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at TD Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $282.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.25.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $180.28 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.48.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

