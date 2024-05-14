National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$121.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$110.17.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$115.39 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.81. The stock has a market cap of C$39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.53.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.848222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.