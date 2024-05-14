Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.31.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 244,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

