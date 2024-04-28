Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $733.51. 2,009,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $380.77 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

