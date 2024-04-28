Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rises By 22.9%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.32% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRN stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

