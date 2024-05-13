Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 135,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,408,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,869. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.