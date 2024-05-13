DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Down 2.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.81. 15,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 82,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $804.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 110.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

