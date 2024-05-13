Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 14.3%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 190,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 68,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21.

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

