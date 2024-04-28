Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APPS remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Friday. 867,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,408. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.48. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $14.61.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
