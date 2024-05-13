Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Down 3%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $430.72 and last traded at $431.94. 8,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 19,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Atrion Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.60. The company has a market capitalization of $773.87 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atrion by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

