Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 2.4%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) shares were down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 5,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 141,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $763.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

