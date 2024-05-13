Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 2,002,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,271,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 366,660 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after buying an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

