Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.74. 814,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,125,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.