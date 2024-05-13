Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Down 2.7%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 21,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $775.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at $139,000. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

