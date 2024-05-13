Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 8.9%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. 66,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 767,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $125,365,000. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,552,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,699 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

