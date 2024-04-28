Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $162.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

