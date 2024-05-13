Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 1.9%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 695,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,922,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 943,855 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,449,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 919,499 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after buying an additional 262,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 412,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

