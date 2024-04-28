Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Mark Butcher Sells 5,000 Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,777.17).

Redde Northgate Stock Performance

Shares of LON REDD opened at GBX 382 ($4.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £863.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Redde Northgate plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 395.74 ($4.89).

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

