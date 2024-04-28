Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Mark Butcher Sells 5,000 Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,777.17).
Redde Northgate Stock Performance
Shares of LON REDD opened at GBX 382 ($4.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £863.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Redde Northgate plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 395.74 ($4.89).
Redde Northgate Company Profile
