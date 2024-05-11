Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.240–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.3 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.640–0.410 EPS.
Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
