Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,981. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.2416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.