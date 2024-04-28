Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,620 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 137,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

