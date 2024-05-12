Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

