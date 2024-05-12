PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPL Price Performance
PPL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 6,997,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.32.
PPL Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
