Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

