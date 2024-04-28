Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Holdings Decreased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 181,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

EPRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 14,974 shares of the company were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

