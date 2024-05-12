Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Announces Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

