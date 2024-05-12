Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Grows By 814.3%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the April 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

