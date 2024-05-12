Versor Investments LP Buys 5,675 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after buying an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $87.26 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $94.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.