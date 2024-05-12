Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

